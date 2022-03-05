Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 153.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 7950051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.99).

The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

