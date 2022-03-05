Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) shares rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.80.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

In other Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) news, Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.