GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Up 158.5% in February

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About GreenVision Acquisition (Get Rating)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.