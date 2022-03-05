Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.19. 243,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,744. Greif has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
About Greif (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
