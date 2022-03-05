Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.19. 243,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,744. Greif has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

