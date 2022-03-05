Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.