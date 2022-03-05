Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $720,800.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $187.95 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

