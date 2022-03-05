Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,915,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the January 31st total of 1,788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

Grupo México stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Grupo México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

