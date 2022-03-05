Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,617 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TV opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

