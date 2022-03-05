Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.90

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.90 and last traded at C$40.90, with a volume of 6085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.40.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.79.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
