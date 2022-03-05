Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

