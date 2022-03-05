Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Man Group plc purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,127 shares of company stock worth $749,214 and have sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.