Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,805. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.37.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

