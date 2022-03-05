Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,804 Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

