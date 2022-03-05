Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 81,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

