Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $217.83 and a one year high of $338.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average is $295.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

