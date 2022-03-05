Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $294,218.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

