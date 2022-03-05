Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

