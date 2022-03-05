Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 79.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

