Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.