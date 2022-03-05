Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.