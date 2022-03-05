Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

