Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Shares of INTU opened at $464.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

