Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $243.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $206.31 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

