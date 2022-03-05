Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.76 and a 200-day moving average of $562.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.