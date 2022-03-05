Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,442.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,710.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

