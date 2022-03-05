Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $8,626,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,740.58.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,985.04 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,963.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,371.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.