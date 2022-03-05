Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

