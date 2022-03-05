Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 617,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.