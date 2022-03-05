HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.