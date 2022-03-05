HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $361.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.