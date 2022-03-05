HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $51.47 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

