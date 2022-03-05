HC Wainwright Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $80.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after buying an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $5,566,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.