Head-To-Head Contrast: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.49% -7.39% -0.55% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 827.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.29 -$4.91 million ($0.46) -21.41 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.08 -$350,000.00 $0.11 165.38

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

