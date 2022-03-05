Head to Head Review: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -21.93% 6.02% 3.19% Capita N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Repay and Capita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 9.19 -$105.60 million ($0.56) -28.11 Capita $4.27 billion 0.16 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repay and Capita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Capita.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Capita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

