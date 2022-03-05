Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE HR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

