Hefren Tillotson Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

