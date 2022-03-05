HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €61.00 ($68.54) to €49.00 ($55.06) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($123.60) to €113.00 ($126.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

