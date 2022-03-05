Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 72.7% in February

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the January 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,621. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
