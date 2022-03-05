Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.19 ($94.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €62.96 ($70.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.23. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

