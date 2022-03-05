Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

