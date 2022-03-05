Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.
HLF stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.