Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Price Up 4% Following Earnings Beat

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

