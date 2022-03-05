Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

HRTX stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

