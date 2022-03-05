Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 333,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

