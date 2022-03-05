Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

