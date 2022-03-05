High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.17 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.