Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

