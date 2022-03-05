Hilla Sferruzza Sells 13,927 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.