Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
HLMN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
