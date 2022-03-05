Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLMN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

