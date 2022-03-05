Hive Market Cap Tops $363.67 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Hive has a market capitalization of $363.67 million and $7.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004319 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,217,642 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

