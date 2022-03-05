Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

HMPT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $446.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

